Springfield Local School District getting creative to help families enroll new students

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — To help those of you with little ones and little time on your hands, Springfield Local School District is popping up in multi-family complexes within the district to help parents sign their kids up for school. Principal of Crissey Elementary School Oatis Amick said this is a big help for those who are new to Springfield Township or families with an incoming kindergarten student.

Plus, he says he really enjoys getting out in the community and meeting families face-to-face.



"So people can see us and know that it's about building relationships between the home and the school, and what better way than being out here in the community on a sunny day right by the pool," said Amick.



Centralized Enrollment Coordinator with Springfield Schools Crystal Williams says she understands there are parents out there with babies, napping children and families without transportation. This is why she hopes this pop-in makes the process more convenient.



"We are coming to our families so they don't have to come to us and getting all of their paperwork squared away so they can start school on time with us the week of the 16th," said Williams.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dorr Elementary School principal Cheri Copeland-Shull said everything from communication to transportation has been difficult, which is why she's hoping to take that burden from many families.