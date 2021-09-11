Sandusky City Schools announces district-wide mask mandate beginning on Monday

"Sandusky City Schools determined this transition is the most effective to allow students to continue with face-to-face learning at this time."

On Saturday, Sandusky City Schools announced a new district-wide mask mandate for students, which will take effect Monday.

According to officials within the Erie County school district, beginning Monday, September 13, all students within the district be required to wear face coverings while inside buildings. Teachers and staff members have been wearing masks since September 7.

The announcement comes as Ohio on Friday reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours.

"After careful consideration and reviews of district COVID-19 cases, Sandusky City Schools determined this transition is the most effective to allow students to continue with face-to-face learning at this time. Sandusky City Schools’ number one goal is to ensure the safety and security of all students, faculty, staff, administrators, families, and the community at large with a large focus on academic priorities," district officials said in a statement.

Sandusky City Schools Superintendent Dr. Eugene T. W. Sanders says the goal for the mask requirement comes down to three

The requirement of everyone within district buildings having to wear face coverings is based on the following goals, including keeping students safe, minimizing quarantine requirements, and giving students the best possible academic opportunities available.

“After reviewing COVID-19 trends, it is clear that requiring face coverings for students, along with employees, is the best course of action to keep everyone safe. We will continue to review trends, data, and district requirements throughout the course of this year. We appreciate the entire Blue Streak Family as they remain flexible throughout these transitions,” said Dr. Sanders.