"Tools for School" is a Salvation Army program that provides backpacks filled with needed supplies to students and helps TPS teachers stock up their classrooms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on July 22, 2021.

Students and teachers at Toledo Public Schools can receive free school supplies from the Salvation Army next week.

"Tools for School" is a Salvation Army program that provides backpacks filled with needed supplies to students and helps TPS teachers stock up their classrooms for the year.

"By providing basic school supplies and a new backpack, the Salvation Army hopes to even the playing field for children who may not otherwise be able to start school with the tools they need to succeed throughout the school year," Salvation Army representatives said in a press release.

Students and teachers can snag their supplies on Wednesday, July 28 from 2 - 6 p.m. or on Thursday, July 29 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Salvation Army at 620 N. Erie St. in Toledo.

Parents will need to bring a photo ID, proof of address, proof of their child's age and custody papers if applicable.

For more information, click here.