'The Perrysburg Link Crew': high school upper classmen help out freshmen

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — On Tuesday, freshmen at Perrysburg High School and certain students in the middle school will start to trickle in. Teachers have been working for the past few days to prepare for the first normal start to the school year since 2019.

Some high schoolers are helping incoming freshman make the transition to high school a little easier. The "Perrysburg Link Crew" helps incoming freshman make the sometimes difficult adjustment from middle school to high school.

The program connects underclassmen with upperclassman who can help them navigate their class schedules and school expectations, among other aspects of the high school experience. Juniors and seniors are eager to help students with the process.

"I wanted to make the transition easier for freshman and support them throughout the whole entire year," senior Ella Luscombe said.

"Growing up with older siblings seeing them involved with the student section and seeing them involved in the school just really made me want to lead that," Ian Crisenbery added.

Many of the juniors and seniors helping freshman make the transition have had anything but a normal high school experience. These students have dealt with back and forth remote learning over the past two school years because of COVID-19 and are finally excited to have a normal school year.

"It has been crazy! Our freshman year was hybrid so last year was our first full year in school. It was really interesting, I guess to say, getting used to the high school and kind of getting to know it without being here 100% of the time," junior Lauren Drown said.