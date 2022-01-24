LIST | NW Ohio, SE Michigan schools closing early, canceling after-school activities Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday and Monday brought snowy weather and hazardous road conditions to parts of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, causing many districts to dismiss classes early.
Our WTOL 11 Weather Team issued an Alert Day Monday, as they predict widespread slow accumulation will eventually tally up to another two inches in most areas, with isolated three-inch totals possible.
As the snowfall continues, here's a list of schools that have announced early dismissal for Monday, Jan. 24.
BEDFORD
After-school athletic activities are canceled Monday night for Bedford Public Schools.
All sub-varsity, junior high and out-of-season sports are canceled, district leaders said on Facebook. Practice for varsity sports will be on a voluntary basis and will end by 5 p.m.
CHRIST THE KING SCHOOL
Families are welcome to pick up their children early from Christ the King School Monday.
Those who plan to do so are asked to call 419-475-0909 or e-mail Mrs. Miller at mmiller@cktoledo.org
NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame Academy released students around 1 p.m. Monday due to poor road conditions.
ST. FRANCIS DE SALES
St. Francis de Sales released students after fourth period, just before 12:30 p.m.
All activities are canceled for Monday night.
Parents are asked to pick their children up as soon as they can, but no later than 4 p.m.
SYLVANIA
All events, practices and after-school events within Sylvania Schools are canceled for Monday night.
The district's kindergarten Information Night will be rescheduled.
TOLEDO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
All after-school activities for Toledo Public Schools, including boys and girls basketball games, athletic practices and other events are canceled for Monday.