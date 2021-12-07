Meijer offering discount to teachers on back-to-school supplies, other items

Meijer said the 15-percent discount is good until Sept. 6. and is also good for home office supplies and furniture, kids' clothes and classroom cleaning items.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer stores are offering a 15-percent discount to teachers to help them return to school.

In addition to saving on supplies for their classrooms, including paper, pencils and notebooks, the discount can be applied to furniture and supplies for teachers to maintain a home office and to get their own children ready for the school year. It includes items like desks and other furniture and kids' clothing.

"The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year's discount," Meijer Director of Back-to-School Merchandising May Graceffa said in a release.

Teachers in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin are eligible for the offer. Meijer said teachers must show their school identification at the customer service desk to receive the discount coupon.

The coupon can be used an unlimited number of times until the sale is over on Sept. 6. and will be stacked on top of deals already offered through the store's rewards program.

Meijer said they are offering the discount to help out after a year like no other that demanded teachers to spend even more of their own money. The company pointed to a study by AdoptAClassroom.org that said teachers spent around $745 on supplies in the 2019-20 school year, but were only allotted a $212 classroom budget.

The discount also includes items that have become staples for classrooms during the pandemic, including hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.