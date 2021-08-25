Maumee focuses on students' social and emotional health when returning to classrooms after a year of remote learning

The district has hired staff members to help with student classroom management.

MAUMEE, Ohio — As many school districts return to in-person learning, some students may have trouble adjusting after a year of mostly remote learning.

School leaders in Maumee saw this coming. A big focus for this school year is improving students' social and emotional health. While this concern is primarily for younger students, it applies to everyone.

"We learned a lot last year! And one thing we learned was how important it was to have our students here, five days a week for in-person instruction," Maumee School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer said.

District officials decided students need more behavioral support and hired an additional behavior analyst. This individual will help students manage themselves and the way they act inside a classroom, especially if they already have difficulty navigating the traditional school structure.

"The district has really been using its data efficiently and effectively in order to make those informed decisions. And it was decided our students need additional behavior support, and the district really had a lot of foresight in bringing on that additional support," said Nate Bishop, the behavior specialist who was brought on this year.