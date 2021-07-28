Mask or no mask? Here's the plan for NW Ohio schools this fall | LIST

Back-to-school season is almost here, but what will this school year look like? Here's a look at what each district has planned.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on July 26, 2021.

Before you know it, students will be returning to class for the fall semester; but what will this school year look like?

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released its COVID-19 guidance for schools Tuesday morning. No orders or mandates were issued, however, state health leaders laid out their recommendations for a safe and healthy semester.

During a press briefing, ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the guidance focuses on several layers of protection:

Vaccinations for staff and eligible students

Consistent mask use for those who are unvaccinated

Improving ventilation

Maximizing distance between people

Good hand sanitation

Again, while these come as strong recommendations from the state, no official orders have been issued, and it seems unlikely there will be any time soon from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

"There's not the appetite in this state today for that type of mandate," DeWine said. "We did last year in the schools and it worked well. There's not the appetite in this state for that. I do not effectively have the ability to do that. But what I do have the ability to do and what the health department has the ability to do is to tell what the facts are."

The state's announcement came just hours before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backtracked on some of its own mask guidance.

On Tuesday, the agency adjusted its recommendations to state that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling a surge in cases. The CDC is also recommending indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of the individual's vaccination status.

Most school districts in the Toledo area have announced mask plans for the upcoming school year. However, many of these decisions were made before the CDC updated its guidance. It is unclear if the agency's announcement will impact any of these plans. Continue to check back here for all of our back-to-class coverage.

CURRENT MASK RULES BY SCHOOL DISTRICT IN NORTHWEST OHIO

As of July 28, here's a look at the mask plan for each of the Big 11 districts:

Anthony Wayne - Masks are optional

Bedford - Masks are optional

Bowling Green - No final decision has been made

Findlay - Masks are optional

Maumee - Masks are optional

Oregon - Masks are optional

Perrysburg - Masks are optional

Springfield - Masks are recommended/optional at school, but required on buses

Sylvania - Masks are optional

Toledo Public Schools - Masks are required for K-8 students, but optional for students outside of those grade levels

Washington Local Schools - No decision has been made; the school board is expected to decide during its Aug. 4 meeting

We will continue to keep you updated.