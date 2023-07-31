x
LIST: When is the first day of school for 2023-2024?

Check out when your district is sending kids back to class in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan this year!
TOLEDO, Ohio — Is your family ready for the start of another new school year? It's time again for new school supplies, new classrooms and everything else that comes with the back to class season

Here's a look at the first day of school list for districts in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan: 

Aug. 16

Bryan City Schools

Montpelier

Swanton (PreK, grades 1-5, 9)

Tecumseh (all students)

Aug. 17

Anthony Wayne (all grades except 10-12)

Northwood Local Schools (PreK and Kindergarten group 1; all other grades)

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools (all grades)

Swanton (grades 6-8 and 10-12)

Tiffin City Schools (students A-L)

Washington Local (grades K-12 last names A-K)

Aug. 18

Anthony Wayne (grades 10-12)

Maumee City Schools (grades 4-9 last names A-K; grades 10-12 for those new to the district)

Northwood Local Schools (PreK and Kindergarten group 2)

Tiffin City Schools (students M-Z)

Washington Local (grades K-12 last names L-Z)

Aug. 21

Maumee (grades 4-8 last names L-Z; 10-12 A-Z, no 9th grade)

Northwood Local Schools (PreK and Kindergarten group 3)

Otsego (all students)

Rossford (grades 1-6 and 9)

Sylvania (grades 6 and 9)

Toledo Public Schools (grades 1-9)

Wauseon

Aug. 22

Bowling Green (grades 1-9)

Findlay (all students)

Genoa (all students)

Rossford (grades 7-8 and 10-12)

Sylvania (grades 7-8 and 10-12)

Toledo Public Schools (grade 10)

Maumee (grades 4-12 all students; Union Preschool first day)

Oregon City Schools (grades K-12)

Aug. 23

Benton-Carroll-Salem Local Schools (grades 1-12; Kindergarten to be notified by mail)

Bowling Green (grades 10-12)

Defiance City Schools

Eastwood (all students)

Elmwood Schools

Evergreen Local Schools

Liberty Center (all students)

Maumee (all students)

North Baltimore

Springfield Local Schools (grades 6 and 9)

Sylvania (grades 1-5)

Toledo Public Schools (grades 11 and 12)

Aug. 24

Patrick Henry (even grades)

Rossford (PreK and Kindergarten)

Springfield Local Schools (grades 7, 8 and 10-12)

Aug. 25

Patrick Henry (odd grades)

Aug. 28

Adrian Public Schools

Bowling Green (PreK and Kindergarten)

Fostoria (all grades)

Sylvania (all kindergarten)

Aug. 29

Fremont (grades K-6 and 9)

Sandusky (staggered starts)

Springfield Local Schools (Kindergarten boys only, all students grades 1-5)

Aug. 30

Fremont (grades 7, 8 and 10-12)

Springfield Local Schools (Kindergarten girls only)

Aug. 31

Fremont (PreK)

Sept. 5

Bedford (all students)

Sept. 6

Monroe (all students)

