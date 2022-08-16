Findlay City Schools welcomes 45 new staff members

Along with orientation, the new staff was connected with current staff to mentor the new educators.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools welcomed 45 new certified staff members during Tuesday's New Trojan Orientation.

The day-long event not only introduced them to the community, but made sure everyone was on the same page with initiatives, missions and goals in the district.

And while 45 new staff seems large on paper, the instructional team made sure each new teacher is not being left on their own to figure out the lay of the land, as each was paired with a mentor.

"Every new staff member in there has a mentor, they have somebody who has been in Findlay City Schools before as kind of their touch point to make sure that if they need anything throughout the school year they have that support that they need," Instructional Coach Courtney Elbin said.

The mentors help alleviate the growing pains that orienting to a new job typically has.

"Teachers have so much on their plates getting their classroom ready that they don't get a chance to focus in on that instruction," Kelley Cheney, an instructional coach, said. "So, we're starting them in early, taking care of all of the details so that they can really focus on the instruction."

Megan Cooper, an incoming eighth-grade English and Language Arts teacher, said the orientation program for new staff was "a fresh outlook, fresh take on a great school district."