Eastwood schools plan early release for high school, middle school Thursday and Friday due to heat

Elementary students will release on their normal schedule at 3:35 p.m. because their buildings have air conditioning.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — With the heat index forecast to reach more than 100 degrees Thursday afternoon, Eastwood schools already released a plan to let some students leave early from buildings that do not have air conditioning.

Middle school and high school students will end their day at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Elementary students will release on their normal schedule at 3:35 p.m. because their buildings have air conditioning. Preschool students also will follow their normal schedule.

"Our buildings are already warm due to this extended period of high temperatures. We also have some students in masks at school, and they have to wear them on buses," said Eastwood Superintendent Brent Welker. "Releasing (students) early will hopefully limit their time during the hottest part of the day. "

All extracurriculars will take place as planned unless coaches make changes.

Eastwood's move follows another heat-related school decision that Bowling Green schools made earlier. That school district opted to push back the start of its school year because of the heat.

School in the Bowling Green City school district now will start on Monday, Aug. 30, and not Wednesday, Aug. 25, as previously planned, due to the hot temperatures forecasted for this week according to Superintendent Francis Scruci.

In an email sent out to parents on Monday, Scruci said classrooms were monitored and found to be in the mid-90s with no students or staff in the building.

"Our goal is to get students back in the building, but with these extreme temperatures it would be counter-productive," Scruci said in the email.