Findlay Culver's hosting back-to-school supply donation drive for children in homeless shelter

Donations to the Findlay Hope House earn a free scoop of custard and entry for a Culver's swag giveaway.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Culver's location in northwest Ohio is not only about filling bellies, but it's also about helping those who are less fortunate get ready for school.

Danielle Doxsey, owner and operator of Culver's of Findlay wanted to do something for area kids who needed some help getting ready for the upcoming school year.

She ended up connecting with the Findlay Hope House, a transitional shelter for homeless women and their children.

Hope House development coordinator Laurie Poland says a new school year can be a very stressful time for both kids and parents facing homelessness.

"Think about if you're that kid and you come to school and you've got whatever was in your book bag from last year," Poland said. "So, it's great when we can provide them with those things so that they feel like they're just as much a part of that first day of school as every other child."

For a week now, Culver's of Findlay has been accepting school supplies in-store.

To grease the giving wheels, Culver's is giving out a free scoop of custard for every donation.

Each item donated will also enter the donor into a drawing for a grand prize of Culver's swag, including a light-up corn hole set.

"They get a free scoop of custard for their donation. And then for any item that they donate they get entered into a back-to-school giveaway. So, it's a bunch of Culver's gear and some corn hole boards that light up, so just something a little fun," Doxsey said. "To us, it's important to give back whenever we can. So, any opportunity that we have, we take that opportunity and we run with it to give back to the community that supports us."

Culver's of Findlay will be accepting those school supply donations through the month of August and will be drawing the grand prize winner on Sept. 1.