When does school start in northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan for 2022-2023? | LIST

TOLEDO, Ohio — These are the first day of classes for school districts in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Some districts have orientation sessions, parent-teacher meetings and professional development for staff before the first day of classes.

Aug. 17

Bryan (High, Middle, Elementary all grade; Kindergarten, Preschool Young 5s boys only)

Evergreen (pre-Kindergarten and 1-12 grades)

Elmwood (all grades)

North Baltimore

Perrysburg (grades 5, 7 and 9)

Pike-Delta-York (all grades)

Swanton (preschool; grades 1-5, 9)

Sylvania (grades 4-5)

Sylvania, Highland Elementary (grades 1-3, last names P-Z)

Sylvania, Sylvan Elementary (grades 1-3, last names S-Z)

Sylvania, Hill View (Kindergarten, staggered day 1)

Aug. 18

Anthony Wayne (ALL grades)

Bryan (Kindergarten, Preschool Young 5s girls only)

Perrysburg (ALL High School, Junior High and Hull Prairie Intermediate)

Rossford (grades 1-6, 9)

Swanton (6-8, 10-12)

Sylvania, Hill View (Kindergarten, staggered day 2)

Tiffin City Schools (students with last names A-L)

Washington Local (all grades, last names A-K)

Aug. 19

Maumee, Wayne Trail & Gateway (all grades, last names A-K)

Maumee High School (freshmen and students new to district)

Maumee Union Preschool (all students)

Perrysburg (All elementary)

Rossford (grades 7-8, 10-12)

Sylvania, Hill View (Kindergarten, staggered day 3)

Tiffin City Schools (students with last names M-Z)

Washington Local (all grades, last names L-Z)

Aug. 22

Evergreen (Kindergarten)

Maumee, Wayne Trail & Gateway (all grades, last names L-Z)

Maumee High School (grades 10-12)

Oregon City Schools

Perrysburg (Preschool)

Swanton (kindergarten)

Sylvania (ALL pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten)

Toledo Public (Elementary students, freshmen)

Aug. 23

Findlay

Genoa

Maumee, Wayne Trail (grades 4, 5)

Maumee, Gateway (grades 6-8)

Maumee High School (all grades)

Toledo Public (sophomores)

Aug. 24

Bowling Green (grades 2-12)

Eastwood (all grades)

Liberty Center

Otsego (all grades)

Patrick Henry (all even grades)

Springfield (grades 6, 9 ONLY)

Toledo Public (juniors, seniors)

Aug. 25

Patrick Henry (all odd grades)

Sandusky (Kindergarten, 1st, 3rd, 4th, 8th, RCAAS, high school)

Springfield (grades 7, 8; 10-12 also begin)

Aug. 26

Bowling Green (grade 1)

Sandusky (pre-Kindergarten, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th)

Aug. 29

Adrian (half-day, all students)

Bowling Green (preschool)

Fremont (1-5, 6th and 9th graders and kindergarteners who have been assigned Aug. 29)

Port Clinton

Tecumseh (grades 1-12; Young 5s and kindergarten staggered start)

Toledo Public (preschool and kindergarten staggered start; families will be notified if student will start on Aug. 29 or 30)

Woodmore

Aug. 30

Bowling Green (kindergarten)

Fremont (7-8, 10-12 and kindergarteners who have been assigned Aug. 30)

Springfield (kindergarten boys ONLY; all students preschool, grades 1-5)

Tecumseh (Young 5s and kindergarten staggered start)

Toledo Public (preschool and kindergarten staggered start; families will be notified if student will start on Aug. 29 or 30)

Aug. 31

Fostoria

Springfield (Kindergarten girls ONLY)

Tecumseh (Young 5s and kindergarten staggered start)

Sept. 1

Tecumseh (Young 5s and kindergarten staggered start)

Sept. 6

Bedford

McComb

Monroe