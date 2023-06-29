Anthony Wayne Schools: Bond issue and operational levy closer to ballot

The vote is the first step in getting the bond issue and operational levy to the ballot. Next, it will face a county auditor.

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Voters in the Anthony Wayne school district are one step closer to seeing a new bond issue and operational levy on their ballots come November.

In a meeting Thursday, the district board of education voted to preliminarily approve a 2.6-mill Bond Issue and a 2.9-mill Operational Levy for the Nov. 7, 2023 election. The proposed issue and levy must now face the county auditor for review and determination of the final millage.

If approved by the county auditor, both the bond and levy will return to the Anthony Wayne Board of Education in July, who will then vote whether they will appear on the ballot.

According to the Anthony Wayne Schools website, an operational levy is designed to raise funds for day-to-day function of the district, including the purchase of textbooks, computers and equipment, among other things.

A bond issue is a property tax used to generate funds for larger projects, like construction, renovations and maintenance on school facilities and grounds.

The district website also says the bond issue would last for 37 years and generate nearly $70.8 million until it expires in 2061. It is estimated to cost homeowners $49 per $100,000 of home value per year.

The operational levy, which officials said would be permanent, would generate approximately $3,874,892 for the district annually if passed. It would cost property owners approximately $101.50 per $100,000 of home value per year. The levy would replace the previous operational levy, which voters last approved in 2013.

You can read more about the bond issue and levy here.