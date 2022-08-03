Owens Community College to offer new Animation Major

The technical arts program will launch in the Fall 2022 semester.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from a different story regarding Owens Community College that aired on July 29, 2022.

Owens Community College will offer a degree in animation starting this fall, offering skills like illustration, typography and digital design to students interested in the program.

The degree, formally an Associate of Applied Science in animation, is the latest addition to Owens' expanded technical arts program. Alongside animation, the community college offers visual communication technology and commercial photography.

The two-year degree program will include classes like "Fundamentals of Animation," "Character Animation" and "Digital Video" in addition to several other art and design classes.

"Students will understand fundamental principles of illustration, typography and graphic design as well as the application of animation principles as they relate to the digital media industry," Jeremy Maier, Chair of Fine and Performing Arts at Owens said in a statement.

The program will prepare students for a variety of careers, not only those directly in animation and design for film, television and video games, but also for work in digital marketing. Per the program's webpage, the major also aims to provide students with skills to work in the ever expanding use of animation and digital media design in the world of marketing.

With the program's introduction, Owens joins nearby Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in offering an animation-focused art program. The programs have similar scopes but vary in the degree awarded: Owens' program is a two-year Associate of Science in animation, while BGSU offers a four-year Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Arts with a concentration in either 2D or 3D animation.

The University of Toledo offers an animation class through their Department of Theatre and Film and as an elective in the university's Bachelor of Arts in Film and Video degree program.

Connect with us on social media: