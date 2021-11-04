Adrian Elementary School going remote when classes resume on Monday

Springbrook Middle School and Adrian High School will resume in-person learning as scheduled following spring break.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian Elementary School will be going back to remote learning on Monday following spring break.

The district says there are 9 positive cases of COVID-19 currently at the elementary level, greatly increasing the number of students that are required to quarantine.

That represents over 20% of the elementary population.

Springbrook Middle School and Adrian High School will resume in-person instruction on Monday as scheduled.

The district says cases at the both schools have remained low.

On Thursday, the district will hold a community-wide rapid test at the high school from 2-7.

They are hoping in-person instruction at the elementary school can resume on Friday, April 16.

Michigan is currently experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommended that school districts institute a pause in in-person classroom instruction but did not issue a mandatory order to that effect.