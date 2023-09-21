10 Michigan universities offer guaranteed admission with 3.0 GPA or higher

The Michigan Assured Admission Pact has 10 participating public universities that offer guaranteed admission of Michigan high school grads with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

MICHIGAN, USA — Several Michigan universities are offering guaranteed admission with a GPA of 3.0 or higher as part of the Michigan Assured Admission Pact (MAAP).

A total of 10 universities are participating in the MAAP program that is designed to increase awareness of educational opportunities for recent high school graduates from Michigan.

The 10 public universities participating in the program are:

Central Michigan University

Eastern Michigan University

Ferris State University

Lake Superior State University

Northern Michigan University

Oakland University

Saginaw Valley State University

University of Michigan Dearborn

University of Michigan Flint

Wayne State University

In order to qualify for the guaranteed admission, students must meet the following requirements:

Students must be applying for admission for the first fall semester following their high school graduation.

Students must have graduated from a high school in Michigan.

Students must have a 3.0 GPA or greater.

Students must abide by the university's disciplinary and/or criminal history requirements from institutions that evaluate them.

Other school specific requirements may apply. MAAP advises students to contact the university's registrar office when applying.

The guaranteed acceptance does not include any scholarships or grants for students applying to MAAP affiliated schools. But, there are scholarship opportunities for students to explore, like the Michigan Achievement Scholarship offered through the State of Michigan.

Students must apply to each school individually to be considered.

Learn more about the Michigan Assured Admission Pact by visiting MAAP.org.

