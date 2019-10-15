Toledo City Council heard from the public for the first time regarding a potential e-cigarette ban in Lucas County.

Council member Larry Sykes introduced legislation banning flavored e-cigarettes for people under 21 in Lucas County, saying he wants to protect kids.

The meeting began with a presentation from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and a tobacco medical professional from St. Luke's Hospital. Both said that there is no long term research available for e-cigarette usage, but health officials know flavors are appealing to the youth, saying many kids smoke solely because of the flavors. Officials have called this an epidemic and believe council now has an opportunity to attack this problem head on.

When it came time for public comment, at least a dozen people came up to voice concerns. Multiple vape shop owners and vaping users came up to express their concerns about the potential ban. Many pointed out that the deaths caused from vaping are because people are using illegal cannabis products containing THC, not e-cigarettes that come from vape shops with regulations. They said the way to fix this, is to take e-cigarettes out of convenient stores and grocery stores and only sell it in regulated vape shops in Lucas County.

But, not everyone believes that is a sufficient solution to the problem. Holly Kowalcz, a tobacco treatment specialist at St. Luke's Hospital said the problem is growing, and needs to be addressed soon.

"I work with students. I see students every day. We don’t know that if they just buy from vape shops that it’s a safer product; we don’t know that. The FDA has been very slow in exerting their authority over these products," Kowalcz said.

Kowalcz said she believes council has the opportunity to act and lead the beginning of a big change. Health and medical professionals at the meeting said a ban could help Lucas County get ahead of the problem, but those in favor of e-cigarettes believe the issue lies in the black market.

Bradley Everett of Nice Cloud Vapors in Toledo presented a brief solution to council.

"Treat this industry like the liquor industry. Separate vape, put it in vape shops and take it out of convenience stores. We also like to think about the new 21 law. So as of October 17, you have to be 21 to buy it, we think that will go along way to keep it out of minors hands," Everett said.

Council members asked about black market vaping products and questioned how a ban would prohibit those from continuing to be sold.They also asked the health department for evidence that these bans actually work. Some even proposed regulations on advertising rather than a flavored e-cigarette ban all together.

Council members asked if there is such a thing as a flavorless vape. E-cigarettes can have a tobacco flavor, so council questioned whether or not these would be included in the flavored vape ban.

Larry Sykes, who proposed this legislation, said he wants to have as many meetings on this as possible in order to form the ordinance in the most appropriate way. His main concern right now is the youth

"We’re going to look at, I am looking to address youth under 21, using tobacco, using vaping. How do we resolve that? As we move forward we will look at what we can put in place," Sykes said.

Kevin Dalton of the Toledo Federation of Teachers spoke out at the public meeting as well.

"It’s apparent there is a deliberate marketing strategy for e-cigarettes and other things toward the use and kids. If a ban is necessary then so be it, but really what’s most important is a solution and/or resolution to prevent youth from accessing these items," Dalton said.

The next public meeting on the issue is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22.

