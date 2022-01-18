Police: Carjacking suspect "did not play enough Grand Theft Auto to get his driving skills together" after crashing into snowbank

The East Cleveland Police Department posted the story of one juvenile's arrest on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Officials inside the East Cleveland Police Department did not hold back Tuesday while detailing the arrest of a carjacking suspect who "did not play enough Grand Theft Auto to get his driving skills together."

According to a Facebook post, members of the East Cleveland Police Department's "B" Platoon spotted a vehicle that had recently been carjacked in Cleveland. Officers pursued the vehicle, which ended as the juvenile driver crashed into a bank of snow.

That's when, officers say, the juvenile attempted to flee on foot.

"He did not know that you tend to leave "footprints" after freshly running through the snow," the Facebook post said of the search to find the suspect.

In a video posted along with the post, the officer can be seen following footprints to locate the young male who had attempted to hide.

"In one of the politest arrests I think I have ever seen, who says you cannot be arrested with a "smile," the officer quickly had the juvenile in custody," the department said in the post.

Officials went on to say that in addition to the carjacking, the juvenile suspect was wanted for attempted murder.

You can watch the pursuit in the video below: