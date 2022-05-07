Early morning house fire in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are safe after a house fire in East Toledo Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire that happened in the 800 block of Oak Street at 5:30 a.m.
The home of the initial fire was occupied by two teens between the ages of 18 and 13 years old.
The fire is said to have started in a bedroom in the home, before traveling to the attic. The fire also traveled to a neighbors home next door.
The neighboring home was occupied at the time of the fire, but both homes made it out safe without injuries.
Both homes are said to be salvageable.