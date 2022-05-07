Early morning house fire in East Toledo

The fire broke out on Oak Street at 5:30 a.m. Officials say no one was hurt.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are safe after a house fire in East Toledo Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire that happened in the 800 block of Oak Street at 5:30 a.m.

The home of the initial fire was occupied by two teens between the ages of 18 and 13 years old.

The fire is said to have started in a bedroom in the home, before traveling to the attic. The fire also traveled to a neighbors home next door.

The neighboring home was occupied at the time of the fire, but both homes made it out safe without injuries.