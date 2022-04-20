911 calls suggest Dwayne Haskins was stuck on south Florida highway before fatal crash

The former Ohio State quarterback was killed on April 9 after he was fatally struck by a dump truck while crossing the highway.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 911 calls obtained by 10TV, Dwayne Haskins’ wife told dispatchers that he was stranded on a highway in south Florida and needed gas before he was fatally struck earlier this month.

The former Ohio State quarterback was killed on April 9 after he was hit by a dump truck while crossing the highway. The quarterback was there to work out with other Pittsburgh Steelers players.

According to the 911 calls released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a caller, who identified herself as Kalabrya Haskins, said her husband was stuck on the side of the highway and had to walk to get gas.

She added that she was calling from Pittsburgh and was on the phone with Dwayne prior.

Kalabrya told 911 dispatchers that Dwayne was going to call her back after he finished putting the gas in. She said called multiple times, but he did not answer.

“He wasn’t answering and eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, it cut off and it’s not working now but I have his location,” Kalabrya said in the 911 call.

The dispatcher told Kalabrya: “I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you. We do have an incident on the highway, but I cannot confirm if it’s your husband or not.”

Haskins, who was the starter in 2018, led Ohio State to a 13-1 record including a Big Ten Championship and a victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl in Urban Meyer’s final season as head coach.

With his 4,843 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, Haskins was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy where he finished third in the voting.

In the Big Ten Conference, he was named offensive player of the week six times -- a record for a single season -- and awarded the Silver Football Award, given to the conference’s best player.

Along the way, Haskins broke several Ohio State and Big Ten records including the single-season passing and touchdown records.

In 22 games at Ohio State and with only 14 starts for his career, Haskins climbed to ninth in Ohio State history with 5,396 passing yards and to fourth with 54 touchdown passes.

Haskins was selected by Washington with the 15th pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft but he was released in January 2021.

He then signed with the Steelers a month after his release.