As winter weather gets warmer, a Northeast Ohio tradition is on the horizon. On Monday, the Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival announced its plans for its 2022 event, which will take place from June 16-18.

This year's theme, “Knock It Out of the Park," will pay tribute to another American classic: baseball. More than 50,000 Duck Tape enthusiasts are expected to attend this year's three-day event, which will take place at Mercy Health Stadium, the home of the Lake Erie Crushers.

Admission and parking at the festival are each free, with crafts, food and more activities available onsite. Additionally, this year's event will feature life-sized Duck Tape sculptures, which were created by students and faculty members from the Art Academy of Cincinnati using thousands of rolls of Duck Tape.

Originating in 2004, the Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival celebrates Avon-based Duck Tape as an integral part of the local business community. Dating back to its debut 18 years ago, the festival has drawn more than half a million Duck Tape enthusiasts during its annual Father’s Day weekend celebration, which features a unique theme each year.