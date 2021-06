The crash left water overflowing the street. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver took out a fire hydrant in an overnight crash in south Toledo.

The crash happened around midnight on South Ave. and Elmdale Rd.

Police say the driver was turning onto Elmdale and hit the fire hydrant at the corner, leaving water overflowing the street.

The driver was not hurt in the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash.