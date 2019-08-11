TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders in Toledo had a lot to say at the annual Connectoledo downtown development meeting, highlight a doggy day care and Marco's pizza coming to downtown Toledo.

"There's new restaurants opening up in the warehouse district, we've got the ten million dollar imagination station new theater key bank theatre going on, the Metroparks building a new park on the east side," said Paul Toth, president of Connectoledo.

All of this as the city prepares to host thousands in 2021 for the Solheim Cup. It's the first time Toledo will be hosting a sport event of this magnitude, and a number of projects are set to be complete by the time golfers arrive.

And despite no physical progress, Lucas County Commissioners are still planning for Hotel Seagate and convention center to be complete by early 2021.

"It's sort of at the boring stage right now where the design is being done and the numbers are being crunched and all of those kinds of things are taking place right now," said Lucas County Commissioner, Tina Wozniak.

But right now it is still unclear when construction on the of the building will begin as it was expected to start at the end of this year.

Specific timelines were not addressed or answered at this development meeting, but commissioners say the convention center and hotel go hand in hand.

"Labor Day is the Solheim Cup in 21, so hopefully our projects can compliment the need of hotel space and that kind of thing. So that is, we're going to stick to that projected goal," said Wozniak.