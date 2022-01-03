'There might be a shortage of donuts in Medina today': Police share photos after donuts fall out of truck

'We gladly stopped out to help clean them up,' the Medina Police Department said on Facebook.

MEDINA, Ohio — D’oh!

There was a sticky situation in Medina overnight when several dozen donuts fell out of a truck.

It's an incident police say they were happy to help assist.

The Medina Police Department posted two pictures from the incident with the following statement on Facebook “There might be a shortage of donuts in Medina today. Unfortunately they fell out of the truck on the way to the store. We gladly stopped out to help clean them up. Thanks to the plow drivers who also helped out.”

Although police didn’t specify the exact location of the donut spill, their Facebook post brought some interesting reactions. Here’s a sample of the comments left on the post:

There will be a bunch of raccoons, squirrels, and bunnies running around on a sugar rush!

The inhumanity!!

Not my donuts. Noooooooooooooooo

I'm sure the boys in blue will crack this case wide open.

Now the cops won't have donuts for breakfast today

Everyone at the other end of town won't have to worry about speed traps....momentarily.

