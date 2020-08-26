Doctors emphasize importance of flu shot this year due to similarity of symptoms between flu and COVID-19

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — For months, we have all been taking extra precautions to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. While health officials say that's still a big concern, they're also worried about the flu and how it could change the course of the pandemic.



“It definitely is possible to be infected with both flu and COVID-19. These viruses don't compete with each other, they're both transmitted person to person,” said Dr. Brian Kaminski, an emergency room doctor with ProMedica.



It can be hard to tell the difference between the flu and the COVID-19. Many symptoms are similar like a fever, cough and shortness of breath.



“Somebody experiencing the flu is going to have a hard time telling whether or not they have influenza or COVID and there are even other respiratory viruses that produce a similar pattern of symptoms as well,” said Dr. Kaminski.



Many of you have posed questions on our Facebook page asking if it is safe to get the flu vaccine this year. The answer, health officials say, is yes.