DeWine announces Intel's $20 billion investment, bringing thousands of jobs

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that Intel will invest $20 billion to build a new computer chip facility in Licking County.

The investment will allow Intel to build two state-of-the-art factories by 2025 for its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world on a 926-acre site outside of New Albany.

“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” DeWine said. “Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development, and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips — which power the future — will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”

According to DeWine, the project will be the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history and will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state.

Those jobs include 3,000 direct Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs including contracted positions, electricians, engineers, and jobs in restaurants, healthcare, housing, entertainment and more.

DeWine said the project is expected to add $2.8 billion to Ohio’s annual gross state product. He added that more than 140 existing Ohio businesses are already Intel suppliers and the facility is expected to bring new businesses to support the supply chain.

“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “Today, we take an important step toward our goal to rebalance global chipmaking capacity and help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products. The new factories we’ll build in Ohio are part of our strategy to increase semiconductor R&D and global manufacturing capacity and restore U.S. semi manufacturing leadership. We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade.”

The announcement comes amid a global shortage of microprocessors used in everything from phones and cars to video games.

In 1990, the U.S. share of the worldwide chip manufacturing market was 37% but has declined to 12% today.