BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Australia has been consumed in deadly wildfires for months, but on Thursday rain finally came.

Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman is happy the fires destroying his homeland are starting to settle down.

"No one has seen fires of this magnitude ever. These are the worst fires in Australian history and we get a lot of bush fires over there and no one has seen anything like this," Chief Moorman said.

Moorman is originally from the state of Victoria and served as a volunteer firefighter for seven years. During that time, he battled a number of bush fires.

"As a volunteer firefighter in rural communities, what we do is we fight forest fires or as we call them in Australia bush fires. A lot of these fires are out in the middle of nowhere so they'll take you out either by truck or by helicopter, and you'll have some duties you have to perform," Moorman said.

More than two and a half dozen people have died because of these massive fires. To put things into perspective, last year's California wildfires burned approximately two million acres of land. The fires in Australia have burned 18 million acres.

Many of Chief Moorman's family members have evacuated, but some had to stay behind to protect farmland.

"My heart goes out to all the people in Australia. It's just it's horrible. I mean, give your prayers and your wishes to everyone in Australia and hopefully this thing comes to an end very soon," he said.

RELATED: Bowling Green auto museum offers more than just a display of retro cars

RELATED: Ohio State Superintendent visits Bowling Green High School