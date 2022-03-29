Creative Technologies Academy administration, the Cedar Springs school that sent her home, says this is not the case.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Sparta mother is upset with her child's school. She claims her daughter was sent home early for wearing a flag supporting the LGBTQ community.

But the school says that isn't the case.

Sixth grader Cheyanne Covelo showed up to Creative Technologies Academy in Cedar Springs with the flag on Tuesday.

"It's spirit week this week at school and it was something she thought that she could do," says Cheyanne's mother, Heather Fisk.

Covelo says her teacher even gave her a pin to wear it as a cape. But not long into class, she was asked to leave.

"I got called up to the office," says Covelo. "I had no idea why."

She says her principal told her the flag had to be taken off. Covelo says when she asked why, the principal called her mom.

"I was told she had to be picked up because she was refusing to take off the flag that she was wearing and that it was a distraction to the other students," says Fisk.

Fisk says there is nowhere in the school's handbook that prohibits flags like her daughter's pride flag to be worn.

The closest the handbook comes to the issue is banning clothing that "creates ill-will, hatred, or is divisive or prejudicial on the basis of religion, race, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability."

"I feel like she was being, not only her being discriminated against, but the whole LGBTQ community," says Fisk.

She says after arriving at the school to get her daughter, the superintendent told her a different story.

"She says oh wait, Cheyanne's not being in trouble for the flag, she is in trouble for insubordination today," says Fisk.

When reached for comment, CTA superintendent Autumn Mattson issued this statement, saying:

The parent's statement that CTA removed a student from school for wearing an LGBTQ flag on their shirt is false. CTA does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, religion, or any other legally protected characteristic in its programs, activities, or employment opportunities.

"But they never answered my question why it was a distraction," says Fisk.

Covelo says the school told her she can have the flag, but it can't be visible. She hopes that standing up for her beliefs will help make a difference.

"I just feel like it needs to be a safe space," says Covelo.

