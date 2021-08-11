Cuyahoga County issues public health alert after 8 drug overdoses on Thursday

Cuyahoga County is issuing a public health alert after eight suspected drug overdoses occurred on Thursday.

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson has issued another public health alert after eight suspected drug overdoses occurred in the county on Thursday, Dec. 2.

“Much like a month ago, yesterday’s overdose cluster is very concerning. Again, the public needs to be aware that using street drugs in and around Cuyahoga County is deadly,” Dr. Gilson said in a statement. “Resources are available to lessen the dangers, but the simple fact is there is only one sure way to avoid these tragic ends. Get yourself into treatment before it is too late.”

Expedited forensic testing will be used to try to confirm which drug or drugs may have caused Thursday's cluster, which included six males and two females. The ages of the deceased ranged from 31 to 60 years old, with one unknown.

Cuyahoga County has advised that short-term and long-term intervention is available and that Naloxone and fentanyl test strips will work with most fentanyl analogues. A full list of community walk-in clinics can be found at https://www.metrohealth.org/office-of-opioid-safety/project-dawn.

Cuyahoga County currently projects that it will suffer 700 overdose deaths this year. The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County offers a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.