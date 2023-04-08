Crocker Park unveils new security guard: A robot named SAM

SAM will be on the lookout for theft, car accidents, fires, vandalism, and much more in northeast Ohio's Crocker Park outdoor shopping and dining center.

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience when you head to Westlake's Crocker Park.

The outdoor shopping and dining center now features a new security guard, a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot, which Crocker Park refers to as SAM.

SAM (which stands for Secret Agent Man), is an autonomous, AI-driven robot who is equipped with advanced security capabilities, "providing real-time monitoring and proactive responses to potential security incidents."

According to Crocker Park officials, SAM stands 5'1", weighs 420 pounds, and will move 2-3 miles per hour with a 360-degree view. SAM will be on the lookout for theft, car accidents, fires, vandalism, and more. If visitors to Crocker Park are in need of help, SAM can connect to security with the touch of a button. The robot is also able to move around in any weather condition, making it a "year-round, community crime stopper," the shopping center adds.

According to its release, Crocker Park says that SAM boasts an array of sophisticated features, including 360-degree video streaming/recording and thermal imaging. The robot's AI algorithms "enable it to detect anomalies and issue alerts to the on-site security team in real-time."

“Our priority has always been to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our center, and the Knightscope robot will play a crucial role in enhancing our existing security measures," said Sean Flanigan, Vice President of Security at Stark Enterprises, parent company of Crocker Park.

SAM's focus will be on security, not as an informational tool, Crocker Park leaders add.

Take a look at SAM in the below video on Crocker Park's Instagram account: