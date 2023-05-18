Toledo man sentenced to 14 years in prison for receiving, distributing child porn

Zachary Ryan Balusik, 41, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and ordered to pay restitution of $12,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Toledo man to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Zachary Ryan Balusik, 41, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and ordered to pay restitution of $12,000.

According to court documents, "Balusik was identified entering online chat rooms that involved streaming videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children."

Balusik was arrested in February 2022, after the Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at his home and found two flash drives containing images of prepubescent children.

He also admitted to investigators that he had been "downloading and viewing child pornography" for over 10 years.

Balusik also previously told investigators he was a supervisory nurse at a local hospital.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.