Airport Stop carryout robbed by teen 'approximately 13 years of age,' police say

Three teens fled the scene after robbing the convenience store.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Airport Stop carryout on Airport Highway in south Toledo was robbed by a teenager who appeared "approximately 13 years of age" on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police.

Police were informed that the suspect entered the store wearing a mask and stole merchandise from behind the counter fleeing the store. The suspect met up with two other juvenile boys behind the store who were waiting outside.

Per the report, employees chased the suspects but were unable to stop them. One of the suspects reportedly brandished a gun during the chase. The investigation is ongoing.