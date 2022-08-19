Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting

Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a firearms charge in connection to the shooting Friday.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming.

Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Byron Center Avenue, near Lemery Park, around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 23-year-old victim said two vehicles were tailgating him for several miles before one of the vehicles pulled up next to him and fired shots into his car.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the back of the shoulder. He was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

After the shooting, an officer with the Grandville Police Department located two suspect vehicles and initiated a traffic stop. Morales was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Kent County Jail. Police say a loaded handgun was found inside his vehicle.

The second suspect vehicle was later found in Grand Rapids, and police interviewed the occupants. Investigators believe the occupants are "acquaintances" with Morales, although the relationship between them is still unknown.

This is the fifth road rage incident involving guns 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported on in about a month.

In court, Morales said he just returned home from serving in the military, going on to say that his actions were "wrong and unjustified." The judge advised Morales to stop talking as he could incriminate himself if he continued speaking.

His bond has been set at $100,000 cash surety. The judge refused to lower it, saying that Morales could be a risk to the community.

Morales' probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31, and his preliminary hearing will take place Sept. 1.

