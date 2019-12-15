SAN ANTONIO — The family of a wounded warrior recovering in San Antonio said the thieves who stole their truck Friday can keep the vehicle. They just want what was inside.

Army Ranger Ryan Davis was gravely injured during combat in Afghanistan in August. He was flown 8,000 miles from a combat zone to San Antonio for treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center and has been in San Antonio recovering ever since.

His wife, Asia Davis, said he was given a 30% chance of survival. In the months after Ryan suffered his injuries, his wife has lived out of Air BnBs and hotels in an effort to stay close to Ryan.

"He lost his right leg, his right hip, his right pelvic, his left leg below the knee and his right arm,” Asia said of Ryan's injuries.

On Friday, she was preparing to move into Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston when her relatives awoke and saw the truck, which was packed with all of the family's possessions, had been stolen from the Marriott on Broadway near 410.

"It's just a gut punch in the stomach, is what it is," Asia said. "You work so hard and you get everything you need, and you get this truck and you get the stuff ready for the house, and then you get it all packed up and then somebody just rips it -- it's like a fire."

Inside the truck: Ryan's Purple Heart, the flag he was brought home with and medical records, among other sentimental and sensitive items.

Asia Davis

Presents for the couple's 6-year-old son were also in the car, but Asia said that's of minimal importance.

"Take the toys, take the towels, take everything else you need to take," Asia said. "But give me back what you don’t need. You can even have the truck. I mean, merry Christmas.”

While the Davis family has received an outpouring of support from members of the community in financial and emotional support, Asia said it's the invaluable things they want returned.

“If they tossed it somewhere or someone else has the sentimental stuff, just let me know where they put it," Davis said, adding that anyone can drop off the items to the police station, military base or tell her where to pick them up.

“Hopefully, someone will have a heart and give it back,” she said.

Asia said she wants the community to spread the word and be on the lookout for the dark brown Ford F-250. Beyond that, she encouraged people to donate to the foundations that have played an integral role in helping her and her husband following his injuries, including the Wounded Warrior Project, Lead the Way Fund and Sua Sponte Foundation.

RELATED: Are you actively serving? Here are the best credit cards for military members

RELATED: Young boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing

RELATED: Military family incorporates husband serving overseas into Christmas cards

RELATED: USPS to raise money for Veterans with 'Healing PTSD' stamp

RELATED: Teen in remission trains military working dogs at Lackland AFB