SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man who worked for Golden Corral was stabbed to death during an argument at the restaurant Sunday evening, according to the Sandusky Register.

Police were called to the scene on U.S. 250 shortly after 9 p.m. amid reports of a disturbance, which had started inside the restaurant and continued in the parking lot.

The Sandusky Register said the employee died at the scene, and the suspect remains on the loose.

No additional details were immediately available.