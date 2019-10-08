BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Woodville motorcyclist is behind bars after he led police on a chase that ended with him fleeing on foot and hiding from authorities Saturday morning.

This happened around 4 a.m. in Sandusky County, heading toward Bowling Green.

Christopher Parsil, 33, entered Bowling Green on East Wooster Street from I-75. Shortly after entering the city, he abandoned the vehicle at the dead-end of Williams Street and fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter while waiting for the Bowling Green K-9 officer, Arci, to arrive on scene. Arci was able to find Parsil hiding in a wooded area.

Parsil was taken into custody without further incident. He is charged with operation in willful, wanton disregard of safety and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Parsil was lodged in the Wood County Justice Center.