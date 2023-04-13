Former Wood County personal trainer indicted for sexual crimes

Zachary Gibson, a former personal trainer who worked with high school-aged athletes, was indicted Thursday on 17 charges including three counts of rape.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A former Wood County personal trainer accused of sexual conduct with a minor was indicted Thursday on 17 charges including three counts of rape.

Zachary Gibson, who was fired from his role as a trainer at the Fastrak Performance training facility in Perrysburg after the allegations surfaced in 2022, was indicted in the Wood County Common Pleas Court on three counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, six counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, two counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, one count of importuning and one count of illegal administration or distribution of anabolic steroids.

Gibson is scheduled for trial on Tuesday.

During his time at Fastrak, Gibson worked with high school-aged athletes representing teams from across the area.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.