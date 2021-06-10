Wood County Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam

Callers are claiming to be police officers trying to confirm social security numbers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

Multiple reports were made Thursday from citizens who said they received phone calls appearing to be from the sheriff's office. Calls came in as the office's phone number of 419-354-9001 with the caller claiming they are an officer with the department.

The scammers are stating they need to confirm the citizens' social security number.