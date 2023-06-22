x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Wood County man indicted on charges of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old

Jeremy Sims, 43, was indicted on two counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of importuning, among others.
Credit: Wood County Jail

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Wood County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man charged with kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old in May.

Jeremy Sims, 43, was indicted on two counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of importuning, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, one count of compelling prostitution -- meaning Sims paid or agreed to pay the victim for sex -- and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Court documents show the kidnapping happened in a school safety zone.

Sims also pleaded guilty to a pandering obscenity charge in Wood County in 2003.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Lucas County grand jury: No charges for Toledo officers in fatal shooting of 16-year-old robbery suspect

Before You Leave, Check This Out