Wood County man indicted on charges of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Wood County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man charged with kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old in May.
Jeremy Sims, 43, was indicted on two counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of importuning, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, one count of compelling prostitution -- meaning Sims paid or agreed to pay the victim for sex -- and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Court documents show the kidnapping happened in a school safety zone.
Sims also pleaded guilty to a pandering obscenity charge in Wood County in 2003.