Escaped Wood County inmate hit with 8-count indictment, still on the run

On Thursday, a Wood County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Eldredge, who escaped from custody nearly two weeks ago.

Eldredge faces eight charges, including:

Escape (one count)

Robbery (one count)

Theft (one count)

Receiving stolen property (five counts)

However, he is still on the run.

According to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, Eldredge was incarcerated at the Wood County Jail on April 9. He was then taken to the Wood County Hospital for medical treatment.

Wasylyshyn said that while receiving care, Eldredge escaped and fled the scene on foot before eventually stealing a car from the Bowling Green area.

The car was eventually recovered in Toledo, but Eldredge has not yet been found.

The 35-years-old is described as being 6 ft. tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He also has a shaved head, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you see him, authorities say not to approach. Instead, call 911 and inform your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any information that could lead to Eldredge's capture, you are asked to call Detective Mormile at 419-354-9623.