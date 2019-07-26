A Wood County man was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison after being convicted of lighting and throwing bottles of chemicals at law enforcement officers during a chase.

William Milliron, 47, of Bloomdale previously plead guilty to charges including assault of a federal officer, being a felon in possession of firearms and drug charges.

US. Marshals were looking for Milliron in Feb. 2017 because of a probation violation in Florida.

Officials found Milliron in Bowling Green and attempted to pull him over. Milliron instead fled, leading the Marshals and North Baltimore Police on a chase.

Officials say Milliron began throwing bottles with an unknown substance inside during the chase. One of the bottles exploded on the front end and windshield of a police vehicle, according to court documents.

The pursuit continued into Fostoria and Findlay when Milliron crashed his vehicle.

Court documents say when he was arrested, he had 13 rounds of ammunition in his pants pockets.

The substance in the bottles he was throwing was discovered to be a combination of chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Officials say the chemicals are highly volatile, toxic and combustible. The bottles also had paper wicks which were charred from being lit on fire.

Court documents say Milliron also has multiple felony convictions in Florida for crimes including grand theft of firearms, resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, manufacture of methamphetamine and other crimes.