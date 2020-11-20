Women maced, robbed in downtown Toledo

The women were approached by a man on a black and orange bike Friday morning who flashed a knife and maced them before taking their phones.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women were maced and robbed in downtown Toledo in the early morning hours Friday.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Adams St. just after midnight.

According to a police report, Valerie Pedreschi, 27, and Kelli Boone, 25, were approached by a man on a black and orange bicycle. The man then demanded their property, flashed a knife and sprayed mace at them. Both women gave him their cellphones before he fled the scene.

Pedreschi was treated on the scene for exposure to the mace.

Police are investigating. At this time, no suspects are in custody.