Toledo police seek help to identify women accused of stealing credit cards

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help to identify two women who are accused of using a stolen credit card at a shopping center on the 500 block of Dorr.

The incident occurred on Jan. 25.

According to a police report, the victim went into the Dollar Tree to buy gifts for her students when she noticed her wallet was gone. It wasn't in her car, so she called her husband and told him to put a block on the cards.

Minutes later, the victim said she got a notice of fraud from her bank, after someone tried to spend $95 at the Dollar General in the same shopping center.

The victim told officers that she believes the two women pictured stole her purse and tried to use her credit card, but when she tried to confront them, they told her that she was wrong and they had nothing.