Woman's body found in wooded area in Tecumseh, not believed to be connected to Dee Warner case

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A deceased woman's body was found in Tecumseh, Michigan, early Tuesday morning.

The woman's identity and cause of death are currently undetermined pending examination by the Lenawee County Medical Examiner, according to the Tecumseh Police Department.

The body was found by a person conducting property maintenance in a wooded area near South Maumee Street just before 9 a.m.

The woman, who is "approximately 40-50 years old," appeared to have been at the location "for a period of weeks," Tecumseh police said in a press release Tuesday.

Tecumseh police said there is not believed to be "any threat to the public." Police also said the Tecumseh woman's body is not believed to be Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing two years ago.

Michigan State Police crews were searching a field about 10 miles west of Tecumseh in Lenawee County Tuesday afternoon in connection to Dee's disappearance.

