TOLEDO, Ohio — Elizabeth Lecron, the local woman accused of plotting a terror attack at a downtown bar, has had several of the charges against her dropped.

A superseding information was filed in federal court today, charging Lecron with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists, and transporting explosives in interstate commerce.

Today’s filing replaces the prior indictment which included three other charges.

Investigators say they found guns and materials to make bombs in Elizabeth Lecron's home.

Her ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to helping carry out her plan.

