CAUGHT ON VIDEO | Woman on the run after stealing 3 vehicles, including Ottawa Co. patrol car

The woman, later identified as Deztaney Spencer, was last seen headed toward the Toledo area.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searching for a woman on the run, after she stole three vehicles, including a county patrol car.

On Dec. 12, deputies chased a woman, later identified as Deztaney Spencer, driving in a stolen, orange Dodge Charger. Spencer reportedly crashed the Charger and then stole the deputy's patrol vehicle while he was trying to help the passenger who was injured in the accident.

Spencer then allegedly crashed the patrol vehicle and when a passerby stopped to make sure things were OK, deputies said she stole the passerby's vehicle as well.

The sheriff's office released striking photos and video of the event on Friday.