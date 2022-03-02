Woman stabbed to death in west Toledo, boyfriend arrested and charged with murder

Sarah Schulte was found stabbed at a duplex in the 1400 block of Royalton Road and died at the scene. Juan Garibaldo is in custody and charged with murder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is dead and her boyfriend charged with murder after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived to a call of a person down in a hallway of a duplex on the 1400 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo just before 9 a.m. The victim, 39-year-old Sarah Schulte, was found stabbed at least once, according to Toledo police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives opened an investigation. Juan Garibaldo, 36, was arrested and charged with murder. Police say Garibaldo was in a relationship with the victim.