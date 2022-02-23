Woman shot Wednesday while driving her car in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot early Wednesday morning while driving her vehicle in Toledo.
Toledo police responded to a hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Chelsie Livingston, 30, was driving "somewhere in Toledo" when an unknown suspect shot at her vehicle just before 4 a.m. and struck her, according to a police report.
Her injuries are life-threatening.
The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.