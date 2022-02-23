x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman shot Wednesday while driving her car in Toledo

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot early Wednesday morning while driving her vehicle in Toledo.

Toledo police responded to a hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Chelsie Livingston, 30, was driving "somewhere in Toledo" when an unknown suspect shot at her vehicle just before 4 a.m. and struck her, according to a police report. 

Her injuries are life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Related Articles

In Other News

How a strangulation law in Ohio will help the battle against domestic violence