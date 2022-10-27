Person shot in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

Toledo police responded to the scene on Geneva Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department.

Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m.

It is currently unknown if there are any suspects in custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

